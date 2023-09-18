St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Sharks family celebrate

John Veage
John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:30pm
The whole Sharks rugby league family celebrated last week with Blayke Brailey and Tiana Penitani named as their players of the year. Picture John Veage
It wasn't really a surprise when the player who made more tackles than any other in the NRL and had already been named the Sharks Tommy Bishop Player's Player, Blayke Brailey, was rewarded by being named the 2023 Porter Gallen Medalist - Sharks Pontifex Jewelers Player of the Year.

