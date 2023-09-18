It wasn't really a surprise when the player who made more tackles than any other in the NRL and had already been named the Sharks Tommy Bishop Player's Player, Blayke Brailey, was rewarded by being named the 2023 Porter Gallen Medalist - Sharks Pontifex Jewelers Player of the Year.
The inaugural NRLW Player of the Year went to Sharks captain Tiana Penitani.
The Aquinas Colts Junior, Brailey, who made 1057 tackles, was singled out for the major award ahead of the five final nominees who included Will Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Cameron McInnes and Briton Nikora.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon made the Player of the Year announcement, with club legend Paul Gallen on hand to present Brailey with the medal bearing his name and that of Cronulla's first captain Monty Porter.
Brailey accepted the Player's Player award from Neil Bishop, representing the Bishop family, at the annual presentation event held in front of 330 players, staff, officials, sponsors and guests at Doltone House.
Brailey said it was surreal.
"I've been lucky to play one game for this club-let alone 100," he said
"I'm very grateful to have played injury free football, Cronulla's a family club and my brother left a big hole for me to fill when he left.
"I hope my younger brother doesn't want my spot."
Hard running outside back Tiana Penitani was rewarded for an outstanding first season in Cronulla colours by being named the Sharks NRLW Player of the Year.
She was the last player to sign on for the Sharks ahead of the 2023 season but was arguably the most significant addition to the squad and said she was lost for words.
"I'm so proud of the team.
"We have so much talent moving forward and the team is selfless. I'm glad I've signed on for another two years"
"I want to win," she said
Other award winners on the night included Members Player of the Year Will Kennedy, Tom Hazelton was announced as the Steve Rogers Rookie of the Year and Sam Stonestreet the NRL Education Excellence Award.
Brailey, along with Briton Nikora, Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien were acknowledged as Sharks 'Iron Men' after playing in all 25 NRL games this season.
