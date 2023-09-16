Weekly Wrap: Sun shines on CronullaFest as crowds come out

One of our most read stories this week was Murray Trembath's account of Engadine resident Kym Flowers' battle with the NDIS. The 39-year-old has to be put to bed at 5.30pm because her NDIS funding package does not provide further support until 6am the next day. But like any other 30-something she likes to be able to go out at night as part of her social life. Meanwhile an appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal has dragged on for more than two years.