Weekly Wrap: Sun shines on CronullaFest as crowds come out

One of our most read stories this week was Murray Trembath's account of Engadine resident Kym Flowers' battle with the NDIS. The 39-year-old has to be put to bed at 5.30pm because her NDIS funding package does not provide further support until 6am the next day. But like any other 30-something she likes to be able to go out at night as part of her social life. Meanwhile an appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal has dragged on for more than two years.
In a sign of how nasty and personal the Voice to Parliament referendum debate has become, in a campaign stop with NSW Premier Chris Minns at Kogarah, Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney revealed the bullying she has been subject to during the campaign.
Ms Burney released a statement after she was recorded telling the premier of her "gruelling" experience as they talked while campaigning together at Kogarah train station on Friday morning.
Leader photographer John Veage was at CronullaFest where an estimated 45,000 people attended the spring festival despite a large part of the mall being closed for upgrading.
CronullaFest was extended this year to two days and two nights, kicking off with a "Beachside Bar" in Cronulla Park on Friday night September 8.
While we're on a spring roll, Leader photographer Chris Lane went wandering through Rockdale Park this week, capturing some colourful blooms basking in spring weather.
Sticking with the floral theme, Caringbah Garden Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Check out the story behind the keen gardeners here.
It's never too early to plan your next weekend, so why not check out the Illawarra Beekeepers, at Sutherland, who are having an open day on Saturday September 23.
