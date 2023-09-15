St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cr Carmelo Pesce likely to be re-elected mayor at meeting of Sutherland Shire Council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Carmelo Pesce. Picture Sutherland Shire Council
Cr Carmelo Pesce. Picture Sutherland Shire Council

Councillor Carmelo Pesce appears likely to be re-elected mayor of Sutherland Shire at the council meeting to be held on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.