Councillor Carmelo Pesce appears likely to be re-elected mayor of Sutherland Shire at the council meeting to be held on Monday night.
The Liberal and Labor groups will meet over the weekend to choose their candidates for mayor and deputy mayor.
As the leader of the Liberals, Cr Pesce is expected to get the nod.
Cr Carol Provan is the present deputy mayor.
The Liberals have eight of the 15 positions on the council and are regularly supported by Cr Laura Cowell, one of the two independents.
Cr Pesce was elected mayor after the December 2021 election to serve from January 10, 2022 to September 18, 2023.
Councillors are required to elect a mayor for the balance of this council term, which is currently scheduled to end on September 14, 2024.
Cr Pesce is serving his third consecutive term on the council, having first been elected in 2012.
Cr Pesce has previously served as mayor from 2015-2020 and as deputy mayor prior to this from 2014-2015.
