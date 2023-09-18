Councillor Carmelo Pesce has been re-elected mayor of Sutherland Shire for the final 12 months of the council term, and says "that might do me".
Cr Carol Provan was re-elected deputy mayor at Monday night's meeting, with the Liberals winning both ballots 9-6 with the support of independent Laura Cowell.
Labor candidate Cr Jack Boyd was supported by the other independent Leanne Farmer.
Cr Pesce told the Leader he would "probably retire" after the council term ends on September 14, 2024.
His sights appear to be on seeking a move to Canberra in the seat of Cook.
"I wouldn't rule it out," he said. "If Scott [Morrison] decides to retire, I will seriously look at it."
Cr Pesce is serving his third consecutive term on the council, having first been elected in 2012.
He previously served as mayor from 2015-2020 and as deputy mayor prior to this from 2014-2015.
After his re-election, Cr Pesce thanked councillors, staff and the community for their support over the last 18 months.
"My job is not just to chair meetings, but to give councillors as much support as I can," he said.
"It doesn't matter what side you are on. All 15 of us were elected to deliver to our community the best outcome.
"My job...is to give them support to make sure we are kept out of the papers for the wrong reasons and get in the papers for the right reasons.
"We have had some good days, we have had some bad days, but overall I am extremely proud to be here."
Speaking to the Leader, Cr Pesce said he was encouraged to join the Liberal Party by former councillor Marie Simone when his shopfitting business was doing work for her.
"She introduced me to [Liberal councillor and power broker] Kent Johns and, after a few years, he said, 'Would you like to join council?' "
Cr Pesce said some people had considered him Cr Johns' "puppet".
"I think I have demonstrated that I am my own person and I make my own decisions," he said.
Cr Provan, who has served on the council for 23 years, wouldn't rule out another term. "I enjoy being the voice of the community in my area," she said.
"I love the whole shire, but have a special place in my heart for the Cronulla end."
