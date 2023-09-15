Things are heating up this weekend, with mid-spring bringing an early taste of summer across Sydney.
Saturday is expected to reach a top of 32 degrees in Sydney, and the fire danger remains high. Sunday should reach 30 degrees and the UV index climbs to 6 (high). Monday will also get to a top of 30 degrees, and Tuesday and Wednesday back up 32 degrees, with no rain in sight.
NSW Health has issued an alert for people to minimise heat exposure as early season hot weather and heatwave conditions are forecast.
"Hot weather conditions will see temperatures up to 10 degrees celsius above usual for this time of year in parts of the state," NSW Health's Executive Director of Health Protection, Jeremy McAnulty, said.
"Simple precautions can reduce the risk of heat-related illness. It's important you do not allow yourself to become too hot or dehydrated by minimising physical activity outdoors during the day and staying well hydrated by drinking water. Don't wait until you're thirsty before drinking water.
"It's best to try and avoid the heat of the day by staying indoors and keeping curtains and blinds shut early. If you don't have air conditioning, using a fan, wetting your skin with a sponge, spray or water-soaked towel can help to keep you cool.
"If it's hard to keep yourself cool at home, you should also consider spending the day at cooler places, like the shopping centre or an air-conditioned community venue.
"People over 65, people with chronic medical conditions and babies and young children are particularly sensitive to the heat. Stay in regular contact with elderly neighbours, friends and relatives who may need help."
Heat exposure can cause severe illness, hospital admission and even death. Heat can worsen the risk of underlying health conditions and cause a severe medical episode such as a heart attack or difficulty breathing.
Signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, tiredness, irritability, excessive thirst, fainting, headache, changes in skin colour, rapid pulse, shallow breathing, nausea, vomiting and confusion.
People showing signs of severe heat-related illness should cool down immediately by taking a cold shower or bath if possible, or by fully wetting the skin with water while lying in the shade, and seek urgent medical attention. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
Dr McAnulty advised that with Sydney experiencing poor air quality due to hazard reduction burns, people are encouraged to check the air quality levels where they live and the health activity guide.
September 16-17 also marks the Rural Fire Service's 'Get Ready Weekend'. Every year RFS members are out in the community hosting events. The aim is to encourage residents to plan and prepare for the upcoming bush fire season.
It won't cool back down until Thursday, with an expected top and a more pleasant 23 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.