Green and Gold Athletes program to benefit

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
Funds raised will go towards Natalie Cooks Green and Gold program.
The NSW Shootout Golf Champs to be held at Cronulla Golf Club on September 25 aims to help the Green and Gold Athletes Program, which is designed by Gold Medal Olympian Natalie Cook to help aspiring athletes achieve their dreams.

