The NSW Shootout Golf Champs to be held at Cronulla Golf Club on September 25 aims to help the Green and Gold Athletes Program, which is designed by Gold Medal Olympian Natalie Cook to help aspiring athletes achieve their dreams.
Natalie said she knew first hand how hard it was for young athletes to get funds to train and travel.
" You have to pay to represent your country sometimes, we are trying to collectively find a way to help.
"We are here to give a leg up -not a hand out-we are going to teach and match money so athletes can be their best"
"We have to build better pathways"
The day and dinner is inspired by the life of Cathy Parkes a legend Water Polo player -there are still openings for golfers to participate and also dinner options for anyone who wants to support this fantastic cause.
ALLBIDS Auction House have signed up as the Major Sponsor of the NSW Championships at Cronulla.
: shootoutgolf.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.