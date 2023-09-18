If you were lucky enough to have your 'out of office' notification set on Monday, you might have been more comfortable with your face in front of a fan on high speed, rather than braving a burning beach bake.
With Sydney now in its fourth day of continuous hot weather, the first day of the working week matched the weekend's scorch.
Temperatures hit 31 degrees on September 18, and will keep rising - with 33 degrees expected tomorrow, and peaking at a top of a very sweaty 34 degrees on Wednesday.
The heat is due to a large slow-moving high-pressure system lingering over the continent.
The prolonged, early-season nature of this heat is very uncommon for September, and a number of early season and September records are likely to be broken in coming days.
Leader photographer Chris Lane went to Cronulla and Dolls Point during the heat wave, capturing scenes of an early burst of summer.
Firefighters also fear an extremely dangerous bushfire season in 2023 and 2024, with hazard reduction burning already underway to help curb the spread of potential fires this summer.
Thursday will feel more tolerable, with temperatures plummeting to about 21 degrees during the day.
See more heatwave photos from the Leader.
