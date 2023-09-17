The Dragons NRLW were outclassed 46-12 by the Broncos in their final outing of the 2023 season at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night.
In the second match of a pretty quiet double header, the night ended for the Dragons with captain Tyla Nathan-Wong stretchered from the field late due to a neck issue.
It didn't start well for the hosts either, with their opening kick-off sailing into touch on the full, and after some Brisbane attacking pressure it was 4-0 to the visitors.
A Nathan-Wong intercept changed the momentum back to the Red V before she backed up her effort with a classy short ball to Dragons debutant Ellie Williamson who surged through a hole to dive over for the first try of her NRLW career.
They were always behind but a second-half Teagan Berry try which brought the Dragons back into the game saw the fullback finish on top of Broncos powerhouse Mele Hufanga - who scored a double of her own. Berry finished the regular season as the NRLW's top try scorer for 2023 season after crossing in the 48th minute to take her try tally to 11.
The Dragons won't be playing finals footy for the first time since 2021, but Jamie Soward's team will now be looking to the 2024 season after the announcement their fullback Tegan Berry has resigned until 2025.
A switch to fullback sparked a breakout year for the 21-year-old who made the move from South West Rocks to Shellharbour as a teenager to link up with the Dragons pathways team.
Berry said it's exciting and she has faith in the direction that the club is heading thanks in a large part to Jamie Soward's leadership.
"It's good to have that junior pathway and to stay at the club for another two years means a lot to me, I'm just having a lot of fun playing footy," she said
"When Sowie re-signed, I definitely wanted to re-sign as well. He's been a big impact for me, and he's brought me into the fullback role. It means a lot to me.
"I feel like I'm still learning a lot, especially in defence, but, my attack, I'm happy with that."
Soward said that he was "very happy" that the Dragons were able to fend off external interest and keep Berry at the club.
