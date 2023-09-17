Fatal crash at Arncliffe

A motorcycle rider has died after he crashed into a tree at Arncliffe on Sunday night.
At about 7.30pm on September 17, emergency services responded to reports that a motorcycle had crashed on Forest Road.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 17-year-old but died at the scene.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
