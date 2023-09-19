St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rural Fire Service plans further hazard reduction burns at Lucas Heights, Engadine and possibly other areas

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 19 2023 - 11:30am
View from Cronulla of last week's hazard reduction burn near Bundeena, which blanketed the shire with smoke. Picture by John Veage
More Sutherland Shire hazard reductions burns are planned following pleasing outcomes in operations in Holsworthy military reserve and Royal National Park near Bundeena.

