More Sutherland Shire hazard reductions burns are planned following pleasing outcomes in operations in Holsworthy military reserve and Royal National Park near Bundeena.
A priority area is around ANSTO.
Inspector Dave Bartlett, of Rural Fire Service Sutherland Shire, said they were "very happy" with last week's results.
More than 200 RFS volunteers, 40 trucks and support services and personnel, were involved each day in the Holsworthy burn,
The Bundeena operation was undertaken by National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Inspector Bartlett said on Monday, "There are still some pockets of fire in inaccessible areas in the middle, which will continue for a couple of days and cause some smoke.
"But, they are well within containment lines."
Inspector Bartlett said that after extremely hot weather on Tuesday and particularly Wednesday, conditions were expected to be cooler.
This would allow further burns when it was judged they could be carried out safely.
"Obviously, we know the weather is warming up and drying out so we have to undertake these burns where we can safely," he said.
"There is no deadline. While the weather is conducive to safety, we will endeavour to do what we can."
"The southern side of ANSTO is a priority. That's a high-risk facility in itself, so we would like to get that done in the next few weeks.
"We are also looking at a couple of other burns around Engadine, and also Loftus and Woronora, all depending on the weather."
During the Holsworthy burn, Heathcote Road had to be closed during the Wednesday morning peak due to accidents blamed on low visibility caused by a blanket of smoke.
Inspector Bartlett said, "We did have traffic control arrangements in place and signage out. We had discussion with the transport management centre about overhead signs as well.
"It was unfortunate we had some overnight inversion which put a lot of smoke into those low lying areas. People just need to be reminded to drive to the conditions."
