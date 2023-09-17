An off-duty lifesaver and other beachgoers joined in a dramatic rescue of four swimmers who swept out in a rip at Greenhills Beach on Saturday afternoon.
The four men, who were thought to be in their 20s, were swimming about 4.30pm on the beach, which was unpatrolled at the time.
The rescue was led by Simon Earle, 51 of Caringbah, a member of North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, who is well known from standing as a Labor Party candidate in recent state and federal elections.
Mr Earle, a member of North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, and his daughter were walking their dog along the beach about 500 metres north of the dog track when they noticed the men struggling about 50 metres from shore.
"As soon as I realised what was happening, I headed out," he said.
"I found that three of the men were swimming against the rip and going nowhere, while the other swimmer was about 10 metres further out and going under."
Mr Earle said he told the men, who were together, to swim across rather than fight the rip.
He then "grabbed the other guy, flipped him on to his back and started pulling him in".
"Another swimmer came to help me with the long swim to shore," he said.
"Once we were all able to stand up, I headed back out to the others.
"By this stage, one of the group had made it to shore and another rescuer had swum out to assist the remaining two swimmers, who were still struggling.
"One of them was saying, 'I can't swim anymore'. I could see the other guy had the last patient covered, so I grabbed this man and started swimming in."
Mr Earle said they were assisted by a woman, who paddled out on a surfboard, and a passing jetski rider.
"It was great so many people acted quickly and came to assist, or it could have ended very differently," he said.
Mr Earle said the men were shaken, but did not require medical assistance.
Council lifeguards patrol Greenhills in 4WDs and, on very busy days, work from the temporary lifeguard tower.
