The NSW Premier Cricket competition kicks off with a Sutherland-St George T20 derby match on Saturday morning, September 23 at Glenn McGrath Oval.
This season's first grade T20 fixture sees the 20 clubs split into five groups, with two T20 games played together near each other on the same day.
On Saturday September 23 at 9am, Pool D's Sutherland and St George play each other at Glenn McGrath and Uni NSW and Fairflield/Liverpool play at Sutherland Oval before the teams then swap, Sutherland playing Liverpool at home at 1.30pm and St George playing UniNSW at Sutherland Oval.
The First Grade Belvidere Cup competition starts on October 7 with St George away to Mosman and Sutherland at home to Parramatta in a First Grade Limited Overs Cup game.
Formerly known as Sydney Grade Cricket the competition began in 1893.
Allrounder Nick Stapleton will once again lead the 1st grade side.
Nick has been playing in Ireland for Pembroke Cricket Club and has had some great performances including an amazing 8-8 with the ball- he's also hit a few centuries including 119 (121 balls) and 153 (103 balls) with 18, 4s and 6, 6s.
In 1st grade for Saints Nick has scored 4690 runs and taken 205 wickets making him one of the most successful allrounders in St George history.
