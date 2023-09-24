St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Cochran in AFL Futures team

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 25 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:30am
Joel Cochran comes from the Sydney Swans Academy
Joel Cochran comes from the Sydney Swans Academy

Sutherland Shire AFL young star Joel Cochran has been selected for the sixth annual AFL Futures match which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 30.

