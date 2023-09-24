Sutherland Shire AFL young star Joel Cochran has been selected for the sixth annual AFL Futures match which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 30.
Cochran from Woolooware (Cronulla, East Sydney Bulldogs, UNSW) will join with the most talented under 17 footballers from across the country to take part in the exhibition match-there are five from NSW.
Joel come from the Sydney Swans Academy which provides a professional, age-appropriate development program for males and females aged 11 to 19- each year the Academy trains up to 700 players and has made a significant contribution to the growth and strength of the code in NSW.
All players named for the sixth annual AFL Futures match are born in 2006 and will be eligible for selection in the 2024 AFL Draft.
The AFL Futures match provides next year's draft prospects an opportunity to be part of a high-performance environment .
