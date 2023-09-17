St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Woods has an AFL future

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Swan Mitch Woods has plenty of options in front of him, but will need to make a decision soon on what sport to pursue. Picture Supplied
Young Swan Mitch Woods has plenty of options in front of him, but will need to make a decision soon on what sport to pursue. Picture Supplied

AFL young star Mitch Woods has been selected for the sixth annual AFL Futures match which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.