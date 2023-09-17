AFL young star Mitch Woods has been selected for the sixth annual AFL Futures match which will be played at the MCG prior to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 30.
Woods from the Penshurst Panthers, St George Dragons will join with the most talented under 17 footballers from across the country to take part in the exhibition match. There are five from NSW.
He comes from the Sydney Swans Academy which provides a professional, age-appropriate development program for males and females aged 11 to 19.
Woods has spent this year playing rugby league for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the Harold Matthews Cup and is also part of the NSW Waratahs underage program and was included in the Australian under-16 development squad last year.
Woods has plenty of options in front of him, but will need to make a decision soon on what sport to pursue in the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.