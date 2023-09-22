St Joseph's Oatley pupil Eloise Francis had one subject to write about - camels. So she researched the animals, and there began her inspiration.
Her depiction of camels in written prose was recognised on state level recently, with the Kyle Bay schoolgirl winning a NSW Study Literary Award, presented by the NSW Education Standards Authority.
These awards cover the primary school WriteOn competition and also celebrate the very small select group of 2022 HSC students chosen for publication in the annual Young Writers Showcase anthology.
Eloise, received a gold award in WriteOn, alongside Hillary Yuan of Peakhurst Public School (for 'Desert Dreaming') and Anya Magill of Caringbah North Public School (for 'The Path of Destruction'). Anya was among the 17 selected for the Young Writers Showcase - that's out of 1242 statewide. Imogen Smith, formely of Engadine High, was rewarded for her short fiction.
Eloise was one of 54 primary school pupils to be applauded (and one of 18 to get gold) at the State Library of NSW for their creativity and imagination.
This year for the first time both The Best of WriteOn and the Young Writers Showcase will be available for digital download, as well as being in print, from the NESA Shop.
