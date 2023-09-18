Senior member of Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang charged over shooting of girl, 9, at Connells Point

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang senior member allegedly disposed of vehicle involved in shooting of girl, 9, at Connells Point

Updated September 18 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:40am
A senior member of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) is alleged to have been involved in disposing of the vehicle used in a shooting at Connells Point last year, during which a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured.

Local News

