Senior member of Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang charged over shooting of girl, 9, at Connells Point

A senior member of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) is alleged to have been involved in disposing of the vehicle used in a shooting at Connells Point last year, during which a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured.
He is the third person to be charged by Raptor Squad police over the shooting.
About 5.50pm on Friday July 8, 2022, emergency services were called to a home at Queens Road, Connells Point, following reports of a number of shots fired.
Police found a nine-year-old girl had been injured and carried out first aid until paramedics arrived.
The girl was taken to hospital under a police escort and underwent multiple surgeries. Police said later that month she was recovering.
A woman and two other children who were present at the time were uninjured.
A man, 34, was arrested in the hours following the incident, and later in the month a man, 21, was charged.
The 41-year-old man, of Hebersham, along with another man from the same suburb and a man from St Clair, were all refused bail.
