The NSW Premier Cricket competition kicks off with a Sutherland-St George T 20 derby match on Saturday morning September 23 at Glenn McGrath Oval.
This season's First Grade T20 fixture see's the 20 clubs split into five groups, with two T20 games played together near each other on the same day.
On Saturday September 23 at 9am , Pool D's Sutherland and St George play each other at Glenn McGrath and Uni NSW and Fairflield/Liverpool play at Sutherland Oval before the teams then swap, Sutherland playing Liverpool at home at 1.30pm and St George playing UniNSW at Sutherland Oval.
The First Grade Belvidere Cup competition starts on October 7 with St George away to Mosman and Sutherland at home to Parramatta in a First Grade Limited Overs Cup game.
Tom Doyle will once again lead Sutho's First Grade this season in all three formats.
Tom showed great promise in his maiden tenure as First Grade captain last season with his calm nature and ability to perform on the field, as well as lead.
Sutherland got things started on Saturday showing promise with an extended First Grade T20 squad taking on Eastern Suburbs Dolphins in two T20 Trial matches at Glenn McGrath.
This Saturday will also see the Sutherland debut for exciting Sri Lankan International spinner Tharindu Kaushal.
