The Sharks have scored the biggest victory ever recorded in the NRLW after powering to a 56-6 win over the Eels on Sunday at GIO Stadium.
The margin eclipsed the previous mark set by the Roosters in a 48-10 win over the Wests Tigers earlier this season, with Sharks centre Annessa Biddle, prop Ellie Johnston and wing Georgia Ravics all securing doubles in the rout of the bottom-placed Parra.
It was all a bit late for finals, but the new Sharks NRLW team now know what to expect and how to perform going into 2024 and they did get better as the season progressed -ruing a couple of close loses mid season.
The one sided contest saw the Sharks become the first NRLW side ever to hit 50 points in a game, while their halfback Tayla Preston's 20-point haul - which came from a try and eight conversions - took her past former Bronco Chelsea Baker's record for most points in a single game.
The Eels were down 12-0 before they had even touched the ball, with the Sharks hungry and showing no mercy as they went on to rack up a 34-0 lead at the half time break.
Annessa Biddle who last week won both the NRLW Players Player and the NRLW Rookie of the Year awards .had 10 tackle breaks in the first-half alone .
The Kiwi Ferns should have a contract ready for Biddle to sign after a remarkable season for the Sharks that ended with a player of the match performance against the Eels - two tries, four line breaks, 12 tackle busts and 242 metres.
Sharks coach Tony Herman who fielded an unchanged squad for the side's final clash of the season after the Dragons victory last week said they wanted to finish the season well.
"It's a real credit to them the way they played .
"I think we've been a success this year." he said
We're disappointed that we're not in the finals and disappointed with the results, but we're not disappointed in what the girls have done and what they've put into it."
