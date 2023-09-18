St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Sharks finish season in style

John Veage
John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Annessa Biddle
Annessa Biddle

The Sharks have scored the biggest victory ever recorded in the NRLW after powering to a 56-6 win over the Eels on Sunday at GIO Stadium.

John Veage

John Veage

