For Dementia Action Week (September 18-24), there will a dementia awareness farmers' market at Miranda, with residents and families from Group Homes Australia there to talk to the public about living well with dementia.
More than 400,000 Australians are living with dementia, and that is expected to grow to 800,000 by 2058, with most people living independently.
It's on from 9am-11am on September 23; 33 Raglan Rd, Miranda.
