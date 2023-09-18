St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Group Homes Australia on hand at Miranda to discuss dementia care in the community during Dementia Action Week 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:51pm
An informative dementia awareness event is on at Miranda on September 23. File picture
For Dementia Action Week (September 18-24), there will a dementia awareness farmers' market at Miranda, with residents and families from Group Homes Australia there to talk to the public about living well with dementia.

