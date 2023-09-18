Mayoral minute with Nick Katris:Staying safe made easy with Emergency Ready Week 2023

Download the Get Prepared app - get ready to make an emergency plan for your household to protect what matters most with this app that is IOS and Android compatible. You can also download a paper version to create an emergency RediPlan.

Work through your plan and share it - establish your network of support with your three key contacts. Share your plan with the people you know and can ask for help in an emergency. Your current emergency plan is always available and easy to share with anyone you're connected with.

Download and use the survival kit checklist - Make a plan using the simple checklists that help you complete the important actions that make you prepared for emergencies.

