Mayoral minute with Nick Katris:Staying safe made easy with Emergency Ready Week 2023

Seeing emergencies and natural disasters across the world has reminded all of us that you need a household emergency plan in case we ever find ourselves in a crisis.
The best way to stay safe in an emergency is to be informed and prepared.
In recent years, climate induced extreme weather events from droughts to bushfires to floods, have become more frequent. Emergencies can strike anytime, anywhere and without warning. At least one in three Australians face a disaster in their lifetime, and with climate related disasters on the rise, being prepared can make an emergency less stressful and improve the speed of recovery.
The Australian Red Cross is reminding all of us in Emergency Ready Week (September 18-24) with its 'Get Ready' Resilient Sydney program, to assess your emergency plans.
As a participating council in the Resilient Sydney program, we are collaborating with other councils in Sydney to create a metropolis that is connected, inclusive and resilient.
One way to prepare is by downloading and completing a RediPlan on the free Get Prepared app, co-created by Australian Red Cross and general insurer NRMA.
The Get Prepared app connects you with your key support people, accomplish simple tasks to make you and your loved ones safer, and create a household emergency plan.
Being prepared can give you more control, save time and reduce the impact on you and those you love. It is important to set time aside every year to reassess your plan with your family members.
To get emergency ready, I suggest these steps:
