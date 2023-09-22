It's a debilitating condition that can often be diagnosed later in a woman's life after going through the motions of trying to figure out what is happening to their bodies.
But earlier diagnosis is a positive sign, as greater awareness is prompting women to find an answer to their struggles.
Endometriosis is a progressive chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body. It causes inflammation and scarring, which can lead to painful adhesions joining together pelvic organs that are normally separate. Women may experience pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, bleeding between periods, abdominal bloating, fatigue, anxiety, depression and reduced fertility.
New figures reveal one in seven Australian women aged 44-49 have endometriosis. The latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reveals the rate of hospitalisations for the condition has doubled among women aged 20-24 in the past decade.
The report includes the most recent prevalence estimates on the historically under-recognised condition, which can lead to reduced participation in work, school and social activities.
Researchers at the University of Queensland estimated the prevalence of endometriosis in two groups of women, those born between 1973 and 1978 and those born between 1989 and 1995. The estimates show that women are being diagnosed with endometriosis at earlier ages. By age 31, 9.2 per cent of women born between 1989 and 1995 were diagnosed with endometriosis, compared with 6.9 per cent of women born between 1973 and 1978 at the same age.
Diagnosis and management of endometriosis is complex, with an average of between six and eight years between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis.
Paola Nader was diagnosed in 2011. She had been gaining weight and was struggling during exercise, with stomach pain. She also had painful menstrual cycles. Surgery helped, and she had laparoscopy and hysterorectomy, but was able to have a son through IVF.
"Hearing these new statistics is terrifying but we have come far in the medical field," she said. "Twenty years ago it was all about, 'it's just period pain', take pain relief and you'll be right, or 'use a hot water bottle'. It never helped. Nowadays, doctors get it.' She said this level of understanding was also lacking in the workplace. "Taking time off was embarrassing," she said.
There were 40,500 endometriosis-related hospitalisations in 2021-22 and endometriosis was the 20th most common reason for hospitalisation among those aged 15-44. The rate of hospitalisation increased by 24 per cent in the past 10 years from 250 hospitalisations per 100,000 females in 2011-12 to 310 hospitalisations per 100,000 females.
While hospitalisations in Australia are generally increasing over time, the growth of endometriosis-related hospitalisations was greater than that seen for all female hospitalisations between 2011-12 and 2021-22.
