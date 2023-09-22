St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Health

Figures from Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reveal the latest on endometriosis in Australia 2023

By Eva Kolimar
September 23 2023 - 8:30am
Paola Nader, 40, was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011. Her art depicts her health journey. Picture by Chris Lane
Paola Nader, 40, was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011. Her art depicts her health journey. Picture by Chris Lane

It's a debilitating condition that can often be diagnosed later in a woman's life after going through the motions of trying to figure out what is happening to their bodies.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

