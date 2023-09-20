The popular Riverwood Spring Festival has once again entertained crowds with stalls, entertainment, rides, competitions, community and family-friendly activities fun for the whole family and community.
More than 6000 community members flocked to Riverwood Salt Pan Wetlands on September 16, to celebrate the changing of the seasons at the 2023 Riverwood Spring Festival.
There were displays, market stalls, food, rides, face painting, henna, entertainment live music performances and dancing throughout the day. The festival also included a food stalls offering multicultural cuisine.
"Riverwood Community centre prides itself on executing events to a high standard which foster social cohesion and provide the community the opportunity to create memories filled with engaging entertainment reflective of our local Multicultural talent and culture," Riverwood Community Centre Community, Youth and Family Manager, Salma Taleb, said.
"The even has been running now for over three decades and each year thousands of residents turn out to participate in the celebrations."
