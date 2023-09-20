Civic Disability Services has been named an 'Employer of Choice' in The Australian Business Awards 2023.
The awards recognise organisations that develop workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through established policies and practices which demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement and retention.
Civic Chief Executive Annie Doyle, says employees are at the heart of Civic's success. She says Civic's permanent workforce of 75.5 per cent outstrips the industry average and reflects the work that has been done to build a progressive organisation making contributions to the sector.
"We remain dedicated to fostering a workplace where they can thrive," she said. "This recognition underscores the unwavering commitment to our employees and the continuous effort to enhance their work experience. We recognise all employees for wholeheartedly embracing and advancing the shared mission and values of exploring, connecting, learning and belonging."
