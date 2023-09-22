The 49th annual wine show was held on September 17 at Club Rivers, Riverwood, where home wine makers submitted a variety of wines and spirits.
There were more than 150 entries and the competition was judged by professional wine judges who are industry professionals.
This year's show was one of the best they said, with more than two thirds of the wines submitted winning gold, silver and bronze medals.
The club meets once a month at Club Rivers, where advice is given to beginners on the art and science of making wine.
Beginners can start making five litres and as their expertise increases, make larger amounts, with the finished product costing less than $5 per litre.
Anyone can join the club. Email: sydneyawclub@gmail.com
