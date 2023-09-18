Years of planning and consultation have been undertaken.
A volunteer community board has spent thousands of hours on the project.
The detailed plans are drawn up.
Heritage Council approval has been obtained.
An Aboriginal Impact Permit is expected very soon.
Around $5 million is in the bank.
The other $2 million needed is in the 2022-23 state budget.
The project is about to go out to tender.
Yes - everything was set to go for a magnificent clifftop walk around Hungry Point Cronulla.
It would connect the Esplanade with Darook Park. It would thereby allow a complete walking loop around the South Cronulla peninsula (including along Gunnamatta Bay, except at high tide).
It would complement the 67km Great Southern Walk announced in 2021 for completion in 2024 - from a new ferry wharf at Kurnell, through Kamay Botany Bay National Park, along the coastline to Cronulla, across by ferry to Bundeena, and then through the Royal National Park Coast Track and beyond to Bald Hill.
Now the clifftop walk is in jeopardy.
Marine Rescue NSW has occupied part of the Hungry Point site, including the wharf, for around 10 years at a massively subsidised licence fee. The new Lands Minister apparently says that, for "safety" or "security" reasons near the wharf, Marine Rescue wants half the clifftop walk cancelled and large sections of the site fenced off from the public.
Those "safety" concerns are tenuous. When recently Marine Rescue had grand plans to build a training academy at the site, those plans allowed for clifftop walk all the way from the Esplanade to Darook Park; indeed Marine Rescue's documents for the site suggested minimal operational traffic crossing the pathway. Its boats are already in the water. If, for example, surf clubs and emergency services can move other equipment across pathways outside their buildings without cutting off public access, why can't Marine Rescue?
Marine Rescue volunteers certainly do great work keeping our waterways safe for users. I have long supported Marine Rescue's presence on part of the site. However, when Marine Rescue moved in ten years ago, it knew about the vision for a clifftop walk all the way from the Esplanade to Hungry Point. If Marine Rescue now claims that it can't coexist with a clifftop walk around the whole point, then instead of blocking the full walk it needs to look at moving out altogether.
A final decision is imminent. We need to show the government now what our community wants. My online petition to save the walkway now has over 1800 "signatures". You can "sign" it at bit.ly/hungrypointpetition.
