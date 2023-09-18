St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire matters with Mark Speakman: 1800 'signatures' on online petition to save Hungry Point clifftop walkway

By Mark Speakman
Updated September 18 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Speakman in Hungry Point Reserve Picture supplied
Mark Speakman in Hungry Point Reserve Picture supplied

Years of planning and consultation have been undertaken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.