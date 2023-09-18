Marine Rescue volunteers certainly do great work keeping our waterways safe for users. I have long supported Marine Rescue's presence on part of the site. However, when Marine Rescue moved in ten years ago, it knew about the vision for a clifftop walk all the way from the Esplanade to Hungry Point. If Marine Rescue now claims that it can't coexist with a clifftop walk around the whole point, then instead of blocking the full walk it needs to look at moving out altogether.