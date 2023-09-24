The Rocksia Hotel is vying for several awards, including 'best metropolitan hotel of the year' in the AHA NSW Awards for Excellence, which recognises the state's best pubs and hospitality operators.
The venue on Princes Highway, Banksia, is owned by Oscars Group (up for 'group hotel operator of the year'), and is also a finalist for 'best metropolitan re-development', 'best metropolitan gaming venue', alongside Kings Head Tavern, South Hurstville, and 'best metropolitan casual dining', alongside Northies Cronulla.
Penshurst Hotel is a finalist in the 'best deluxe pub accommodation ($130 and over). The awards are an opportunity to recognise innovation in the NSW hotel industry.
Rocksia Venue Manager Ty Holding, said it was nice to get the recognition.
"We have spent a lot of time and money renovating something the community can be proud of," he said.
"The numbers that come through on a weekend speak for themselves. The Matilda's semi-final was one of the biggest event we've had this year - not a single spare seat.
"Next we have Brian Fletcher and Jack Bird coming to host the NRL semi-finals and we're expecting a big one for grand final weekend."
Winners are announced on October 31.
