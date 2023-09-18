St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police seek public assistance to find girl, 14, missing from Hurstville

Updated September 19 2023 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
Zoe Markovski, 14, was last seen at a home in Hurstville. Picture NSW Police
Zoe Markovski, 14, was last seen at a home in Hurstville. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Hurstville, who is known to frequent the Miranda and Cronulla area.

