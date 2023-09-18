Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Hurstville, who is known to frequent the Miranda and Cronulla area.
A police statement said Zoe Markovski, 14, was last seen at a home in Hurstville about 1pm on Sunday September 17.
"When she failed to return home, officers from St George Police Area Command were contacted and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
"Zoe is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 150cm to 160cm tall, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.
"She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, black track pants and black shoes.
"She is known to frequent the Miranda and Cronulla areas."
