The St George Business Chamber has partnered with Autism Community Network (ACN), in the goal of fostering inclusivity and promoting community engagement between the two hubs.
This partnership underscores the chamber's commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion within the business community and facilitating collaboration as part of its recently launched '4 PILLARS' strategy.
The chamber is a vibrant community of local businesses and professionals dedicated to promoting economic growth, supporting entrepreneurship, and fostering collaboration within the St George region. It offers a wide range of resources, events, and networking opportunities to help businesses thrive.
ACN is a leading organisation in Australia dedicated to improving the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. It provides vital resources, support, and educational initiatives to promote a better understanding of autism within the community.The collaboration is designed to create meaningful opportunities for raising awareness on the autism spectrum while simultaneously benefiting businesses in St George.
Both organisations aim to facilitate a more inclusive workforce and business environment that harnesses the talents and perspectives of individuals with autism, plus presenting awareness workshops. There will also be a gala dinner in April 2024 to raise much needed funds to support ACN's projects.
Chamber President Tony Baddour, said the relationship was a strategic advantage for local businesses.
"We look forward to working closely with ACN to create a more inclusive and diverse business community in the St George area," he said.
ACN Chief Executive Vanessa Gauci, said it was great to have business and community unite.
"Working closely with the Chamber, we look forward to providing increased opportunities, delivering innovative programs, as well as growing our peer to peer supports for autistic individuals and their families," she said.
The two organisations will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.