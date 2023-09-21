St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Business Chamber announces strategic partnership with Autism Community Network (ACN)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 21 2023 - 10:00am
Frances Wade, Autism Community Network (ACN) Chairperson Frances Wade, St George Business Chamber President Tony Baddour and ACN Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Gauci. Picture supplied
The St George Business Chamber has partnered with Autism Community Network (ACN), in the goal of fostering inclusivity and promoting community engagement between the two hubs.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

