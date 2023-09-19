Scott Morrison says shire 'will be first to know' when he calls time

Cook MP Scott Morrison gave nothing away about retirement plans when he attended a ceremony at Cronulla where a Port Jackson Fig tree was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth ll.
However, he did give an undertaking.
"If I ever had anything to say I would say it to the people of the shire first," the former prime minister told the Leader after the ceremony.
"I have enjoyed the past 18 months being back local, whether attending things like this or engaging in other ways with the community.
"It's how we started all those years ago. I was elected by the people of Cook to serve, and that's what I'm doing."
Asked if the Liberal Party would like to see him move on, he replied, "I have only had strong encouragement, particular locally, to continue to serve the community".
In August , Mr Morrison rejected the findings of the Robodebt scheme royal commission, accusing the Labor Party of "a campaign of political lynching".
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said, "He may have convinced himself, but he failed to convince the royal commission and indeed most Australians".
