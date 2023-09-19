St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Scott Morrison says he has had 'strong encouragement' to stay on as MP for Cook

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison says shire 'will be first to know' when he calls time
Scott Morrison says shire 'will be first to know' when he calls time

Cook MP Scott Morrison gave nothing away about retirement plans when he attended a ceremony at Cronulla where a Port Jackson Fig tree was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth ll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.