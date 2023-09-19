Hughes MP Jenny Ware says there are questions still unanswered about the Voice referendum Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware enjoying a coffee and having a chat about issues of concern with constituents at Moorebank. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware discusses the Voice referendum and the cost of living crisis.

"Question Time in Parliament is the opportunity for Government Ministers, from the Prime Minister down, to be asked questions about their portfolios from other MPs.



"In a democracy, with a Westminster system of government, this is an essential element of our parliament. It is expected that Ministers are sufficiently across their briefs to be able to answer those questions knowledgably and with clarity. Many of the questions put to Ministers are provided by our constituents.

"During the last sitting fortnight of Parliament, the Opposition continued to ask questions of the Albanese Labor Government. This was the last session of Parliament before the Voice referendum. It was also the session when the Government's Housing legislation was passed.

"Many Australians still have genuine questions about what Prime Minister Albanese is proposing with the Voice. Australians need to understand the details of the proposition before they vote.



"To date, despite repeated questions about the proposed composition, powers and framework of the Voice, as well as the necessity for the Voice to be constitutionally enshrined, the Prime Minister and other government Ministers have not answered these questions to the public's satisfaction.

"Similarly, Australians have questions about the real issues they face every day - from cost of living, real wage growth, skills shortages and housing affordability. The Government continues to fail to answer the questions asked on these important issues.



"This includes questions about the relationship between the Prime Minister, Qantas, Aviation Minister Catherine King and the decision to ban Qatar Airway's expansion into Australia. These issues are relevant to the astronomical increases in flight costs. Australians have genuine questions and deserve proper answers.

"Housing Minister Collins cannot prosecute the case for how a Housing Fund (where the Government borrows $10 billion to invest on the stock market) will assist first home buyers into the market.

"I have been holding mobile offices throughout the suburbs of our Hughes electorate for months now. Constituents repeatedly tell me that the issues facing their families and themselves are cost of living and housing affordability. Business people are talking about skills shortages, cost of living pressures impacting their consumers and therefore their long-term viability. For the first time in years, we are seeing vacancies in prime retail and commercial areas across the Sutherland Shire and the Hughes electorate.

"I continue to speak in Parliament about these issues, to pass on the concerns and questions of my local community to those in government. The continued failures to do so, and the avoidance of questions is extremely disappointing.



"When we ask questions about how the Government intends to rein in inflation, the underlying problem behind our cost of living crisis, the Government, from the Prime Minister down, blame global events, rather than focusing on delivering policies that will curb excessive spending and government waste.