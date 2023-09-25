Your pathway to a happier and more satisfying life Advertising Feature

Visiting Life & Mind Psychology will help you get what you need out of life. Treatment will leave you feeling energized, and clearer about whats important to you in life. Picture by Shutterstock.

What would life be like for you if you made that change that's been bothering you for a while? How would your life be more satisfying? It might be getting a better night's sleep, or perhaps no longer having that same argument with your partner.

Managing life's day-to-day challenges can often be overwhelming. The first step to making positive changes in your life is seeking support to sort through your problems.

It can be a refreshing and life-changing journey.



Stephanie Allen is the director and principal clinical psychologist at Life & Mind Psychology.

Ms Allen has over 20 years of experience and has helped thousands of people overcome difficult issues.



She is surrounded by a team who have been hand-picked for their organisational skills, commitment to evidence-based therapies, and ethical approach.

"No matter how big or small your issues are there is always something we can do to help," she said.

You will feel at home as soon as you arrive at the practice, it is a safe and comfortable space.

If you think you need to talk about something, we are here to listen. - Stephanie Allen

Ms Allen explains some of the reasons why people seek help.

Getting through a crisis

Too often people wait until they feel completely overwhelmed by what's happening in their lives before they seek help. During the first session, many people say "it's taken me a long time to do this".



Experiencing a crisis can be a great catalyst for using therapy to overcome a difficult situation much more quickly. It can also teach you new skills that will assist in handling future crises.

Change something

One of the biggest misconceptions is that you need to hit rock bottom before seeking help.



"We often hear clients say "I shouldn't be here, my problems aren't that bad," Ms Allen said.



Having the tools to help you cope before you are in crisis is one way to safe-guard your wellbeing.

"If you work on your crisis survival skills right now, you will be better equipped if a crisis threatens to overwhelm you in future," she said.

Self-Care

Prevention is always better than cure, and psychological treatment is no different.



"Regular visits may be all you need to sharpen your focus on an issue that has become blurred under the hustle and bustle of everyday life," she said.