Wolli Creek dad's work injury leaves him stranded in Australia

By Eva Kolimar
September 22 2023 - 2:30pm
Out of work because of a long-term injury, Dara McKay-Firth of Wolli Creek is waiting on the outcome of an injury claim so he can be reunited with his children in Ireland. Picture by Chris Lane
Young, fit and career driven, Dara McKay-Firth was excited to be expanding his work skills on the construction site in Australia.

