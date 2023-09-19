The state budget provides continuing funding for major infrastructure under way in St George and Sutherland Shire, along with modest sums for some new initiatives.
Overall, there is little cause for excitement over new projects in the region from Treasurer Daniel Mookhey's first budget on Tuesday, but that was also the case with recent budgets brought down by the Liberal government.
Sydney's west, south-west and north-west are clearly the priorities of the present and previous government.
Big ticket items in southern Sydney include an allocation of $1.5 billion this year towards the $3.1 billion cost of the M6 Stage 1 tollway between Arncliffe and Kogarah.
A further $653 billion has been allocated towards the $2.6 billion Sydney Gateway link from WestConnex to Sydney Airport.
The final stage of the rebuilding of St George Hospital, which will bring together a range of ambulatory, outpatient and community health services, has received $294 million in funding towards the $411 million cost.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2025 and opened in 2026.
The $2.7 billion rail program, More Trains, More Services, which will deliver more and faster services to the Illawarra and South Coast lines, is also progressing, albeit more slowly than initially projected.
Transport for NSW revealed recently the new inter-city fleet of trains may not be delivered until 2024.
Other budget allocations, some of which result from 2023 election commitments, include:
ROADS
$31.9 million has been allocated to continue planning and development for the duplication of about 18 kilometres of Heathcote Road between Engadine and Voyager Point.
A further $110 million will be spent widening King Georges Road from Stoney Creek Road to Connells Point Road.
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Fire and Rescue NSW stations at Sutherland, Engadine and Helensburgh will be upgraded through a $5 million allocation.
Facilities at Helensburgh Police Station will be upgraded at a cost of $3 million.
Police Dog Unit Command facilities at Menai are being upgraded at a cost of $7 million.
EDUCATION
An upgrade of Kogarah Public School is funded, as is a new multi-purpose hall at Sutherland Public School.
Further funding is provided for Cronulla High School and Engadine High School projects.
ENVIRONMENT
$8.8 million is being spent on incorporating additional land within Wolli Creek Regional Park.
KOALAS
$4.2 million is allocated this year to preserve wildlife corridors and establish a reserve for the koala population in Woronora Heights. Total expenditure is expected to be $6.2 million.
ACTIVE TRANSPORT
Funding has been provided for the final stage of Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL), which will join the existing shared path at Gannons Road, Caringbah.
KAMAY FERRY WHARVES
The government has reluctantly provided $57 million this year for new wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse, which will allow a ferry service to resume. The total project cost is $78 million.
