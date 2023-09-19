St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Modest new gains for St George and Sutherland Shire in state budget

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 19 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 12:05pm
Chris Minns joins in Sod turning for the final stage of the St George hospital rebuild in June 2023 Picture by John Veage
Chris Minns joins in Sod turning for the final stage of the St George hospital rebuild in June 2023 Picture by John Veage

The state budget provides continuing funding for major infrastructure under way in St George and Sutherland Shire, along with modest sums for some new initiatives.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

