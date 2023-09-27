A new nuclear medicine manufacturing facility will be constructed at ANSTO Lucas Heights, but it is not expected to be completed until the early to mid 1930s.
The existing facility, where most nuclear medicines undergo their final production stage for dispatch, was originally constructed in the late 1950s as a research laboratory.
While extensive renovations and modifications have been made to transition it to a nuclear medicine manufacturing facility, it is approaching the end of its useful operating life.
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic promised a replacement through "significant investment" during a visit on Tuesday.
Mr Husic said the design and implementation would be confirmed by an independent review to be commissioned by his department, which was best practice for major public sector capital works.
The project will also be subject to a tender process.
Mr Husic said the new facility was expected to be completed by the early to mid 2030s.
An ANSTO statement stated mid-2030s as the expected completion date.
"Nuclear medicines are essential to ensure the health of Australians," Mr Husic said.
"On average, every Australian will need at least two nuclear medicine procedures during their lifetime.
"The new state-of-the-art nuclear medicine manufacturing facility will ensure ANSTO can increase manufacturing and introduce cutting edge new medicines for decades to come.
"ANSTO's nuclear medicine precinct in Sydney will revolutionise the domestic production of nuclear medicines and improve the lives of thousands of Australians.
"Our significant investment in infrastructure is underpinned by ANSTO's strong track record as Australia's largest producer of nuclear medicines."
Funding announced by Mr Husic will support ongoing maintenance of the old facility until the new one is open.
Each week ANSTO produces nuclear medicines to enable between 10,000 - 12,000 procedures at Australian hospitals and medical clinics.
Since the late 1970s, ANSTO has produced a variety of nuclear medicines and now supplies around 75 - 80 per cent of the nuclear medicine used in Australia."
The Lucas Heights campus is home to a nuclear medicine precinct of three key facilities: the OPAL multipurpose research reactor, the Molybdenum-99 Manufacturing Facility, and the existing Nuclear Medicine Processing and Distribution Facility.
ANSTO acting chief executive Professor Andrew Peele said the new facility would form a more sophisticated nuclear medicine precinct to enable a seamless manufacturing and distribution chain.
"This purpose-built facility will ensure ANSTO has the flexibility to adapt to evolving manufacturing technologies and meet the changing needs of the radiopharmaceuticals market, particularly as cancer and other illness diagnosis rates continue to grow," he said.
