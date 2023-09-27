St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New nuclear medicine manufacturing facility for ANSTO to be constructed by mid-2030s

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 27 2023 - 3:50pm
Artist's impression of the proposed new nuclear medicine manufacturing facility. Picture supplied
A new nuclear medicine manufacturing facility will be constructed at ANSTO Lucas Heights, but it is not expected to be completed until the early to mid 1930s.

