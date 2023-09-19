St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Trial of toll reduction scheme for trucks using M5 East and M8 confirmed in state budget

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 2:22pm
Big trucks travelling through Bexley. Picture by John Veage
An initiative designed to encourage trucks to use the M5 East and M8 tollways, rather than roads through neighbouring suburbs, was confirmed in the state budget.

