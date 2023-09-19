An initiative designed to encourage trucks to use the M5 East and M8 tollways, rather than roads through neighbouring suburbs, was confirmed in the state budget.
Tolls paid by trucks on the M5 East and M8 will be cut by about 33 per cent for a trial period.
Roads Minister John Graham said the government was delivering on an election promise with an expanded toll relief package - a $60 weekly toll cap that will take cost-of-living pressure off the households facing the highest toll burdens.
"The NSW Government is also following through on support for the freight industry through a toll relief trial that will provide rebates for trucks travelling on the M5 East and M8," he said..
"The trial, which will run from 1 January next year to 31 December 2025, is designed to encourage more trucks to use the motorway network and help address the heavy vehicle traffic that has choked roads and hampered businesses near these toll routes.
"Toll relief measures funded in the Budget will be put in place as the Independent Toll Review, led by Professor Allan Fels, continues its work ahead of delivering recommendations for long-term reform to government mid-next year."
The "carrot" approach contrasts with the "stick" proposed by Bayside Council, which has called for a system similar to the NorthConnex where trucks are penalised for avoiding the toll route.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.