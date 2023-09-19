St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
$500,000 distributed to community organisations by Sutherland Shire Council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 19 2023 - 4:21pm
Presentation ceremony for Sutherland Shire Council's Community Grants and Subsidies Program. Picture supplied
Thirty-nine Sutherland Shire community organisations, running 48 programs, have been awarded grants of up to $20,000 in an annual council funding program.

