Thirty-nine Sutherland Shire community organisations, running 48 programs, have been awarded grants of up to $20,000 in an annual council funding program.
Recipients provide a wide range of programs in many sectors, including aged and disability care, mental health and wellbeing, social and family support, youth engagement, recreational activities including arts and music and Aboriginal and multicultural initiatives.
This is the sixth year Sutherland Shire Council has run the Community Grants and Subsidies Program, handing out $500,000.
A recipient from last year's program, Sarah Stanton, co-founder and director of Caringbah based disability support agency Skillz4me, spoke at the presentation ceremony about the difference a grant could make.
Ms Stanton said it had helped Skillz4me take children and their families to the beach in their Wave Warriors program.
One mother, Lauren said, "I have never taken my daughter, who has cerebral palsy, to the beach and been in the water before. It was such a wonderful experience to have so much support around her".
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was delighted to be able to extend much needed financial assistance to so many outstanding support organisations that make a difference to the lives of many.
"Once again, we were overwhelmed with the quality of submissions we received," he said.
Successful grant applicants for 2023/2024:
