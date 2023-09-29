A rare portrait of Sydney created by its people, showcasing the story, sentiments and soul of the city, will be marked at an iconic structure.
Sydney Opera House celebrates its 50th birthday in 2023, and to signify the occasion, raised above the forecourt, people with connections to the architectural marvel are uniting for an event on Sunday, October 1.
Among them is the Hoffmann family of Kirrawee. They are part of 'What Is The City But The People' - a free event that kicks off the Opera House's month-long golden anniversary party.
The late Robert (Bob) Hoffmann, who died in 1996, was one of six area supervisors during construction of the Sydney Opera House across 11 years and was later retained as Head of Maintenance for more than 20 years. Award winning photographer Paul Sargeant captured an iconic image of Bob working on the Opera House.
When the Sydney Opera House opened in 1973, Bob's wife Monica attended the opening while pregnant with their daughter, Corrine. This year Corrine also celebrates her 50th birthday.
"We are very proud of Bob's involvement," Mrs Hoffmann said. "I remember being at the opening, seeing Prince Phillip and the Queen. I will wear the same dress I wore then."
As a symbolic memento, the family also has coffee tables made from material off-cuts used to build the world famous landmark in Sydney Harbour.
