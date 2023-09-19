Cronulla Sharks chief executive Dino Mezzatesta says there will be "enormous benefits" to the club and the shire generally from the Australian Rugby League Commission purchasing the Quest hotel at Woolooware Bay.
Rugby league's governing body in Australia announced the acquisition, believed to be for more than $20 million, last week.
The purchase is principally part of the commission's investment strategy, but is also expected to benefit the game's "grass roots" and may help the Sharks gain support for a much-needed stadium upgrade.
Mr Mezzatesta said, "It's a great acquisition, a great new asset in what will be a wonderful new precinct. You have to applaud the ARLC for their vision".
"The Sharks don't get anything directly, but indirectly there are enormous benefits.
"We have the key stakeholder in our game on our doorstep, which can only benefit the shire and the entire community as far as the events that may potentially come our way.
"It demonstrates the need to improve the facilities in PointsBet Stadium because the assets all around it are brand new and top class.
"Having the ARLC as an investor within that footprint can only benefit the Sharks."
Mr Mezzatesta said the stadium was not just an NRL venue, but a valuable community facility, as shown by the recent two weekends of junior rugby league finals.
NRLW players also needed to be considered.
"They are professional athletes and it's only fair that we provide them with equal facilities, but we don't have any," he said.
The Sharks were forced to hire portable facilities for the club's inaugural season in the competition.
Mr Mezzatesta said the club hoped to talk about the future with Sports Minister Steve Kamper and possibly Premier Chris Minns once the government's first budget was delivered.
CBRE agent Michael Simpson, who with colleague Vasso Zographou brokered the hotel sale by Woolooware Bay Town Centre developer Novm, said, "To have a high quality, safe place for young boys and girls and families to come and stay is an incredibly positive thing the NRL is providing for grass roots rugby league".
"Also, it's a great amenity for supporters of NRL clubs, including Sharks supporters who don't live in the area and visitors from other clubs."
Quest Hotels will lease and manage the hotel, which has 38 rooms in various configurations ranging from studios to three bedroom apartments, as well as conference facilities, a business lounge and a gym.
