Cronulla Sharks boss says Quest hotel purchase will help in push for much-needed stadium upgrade

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 20 2023 - 7:06am
Quest Woolooware Bay is due to open in November. Picture by Chris Lane
Cronulla Sharks chief executive Dino Mezzatesta says there will be "enormous benefits" to the club and the shire generally from the Australian Rugby League Commission purchasing the Quest hotel at Woolooware Bay.

