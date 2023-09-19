Updated
Firefighters in Sutherland Shire are on high alert with very hot temperatures and strong winds forecast for Wednesday.
The Rural Fire Service's fire danger rating system shows 'Extreme', with advice to take immediate action if a fire starts and to reconsider driving through bushfire risk areas.
A total fire ban applies to the Greater Sydney Region.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the temperature climbing to 35 degrees Celsius, with north to northwesterly winds of 25 to 35 km/h, becoming northwesterly 30 to 45 km/h in the morning, then shifting south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.
A change is forecast to move through late in the day, with temperatures dropping on Thursday to 22 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology declared on Tuesday an El Nino weather pattern was developing, which would likely mean a hot and dry summer for Australia..
