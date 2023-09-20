The state budget failed to provide funding for a number of important projects in the St George district, says Liberal MP for Oatley, Mark Coure.
They included the rebuilding of Carss Park pool, which Labor has pledged to help fund.
Mr Coure said there was also no funding to acquire heritage property Glenlee, upgrade Peakhurst West Swimming Pool or any local schools, including Narwee Public School and Oatley West Public School.
The budget had also failed to deliver funding for the Oatley to Como walk-cycle path, and upgrade of Belmore Road and bridge widening at Riverwood.
"It appears Labor has forgotten about our area," Mr Coure said.
"What this budget did include were cuts, cuts and more cuts.
"There are cuts to the Active Kids program, critical infrastructure projects, innovation, arts and culture, the Community Building Partnership Program and cost-of-living measures for families."
