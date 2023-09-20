Ampol has escaped prosecution after more than 9000 litres of diesel, mixed with floodwater, spilled from its Kurnell fuel transfer terminal in April last year.
Instead, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has accepted the corporate giant's proposal for an Enforceable Undertaking - an option prescribed in legislation - which will see four community projects funded at a cost of $700,000.
Ampol has also agreed to pay the EPA's legal and investigative costs of $86,667.
The EPA advised the outcome of its investigation on Wednesday.
The projects to be funded are:
The EPA investigation identified three alleged breaches of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 by polluting land and water, and Ampol failing to immediately notify the relevant authorities of the pollution.
The incident occurred when an onsite wastewater treatment plant became inundated during heavy rain and oily water flowed into yards, streets and important wetlands in the Kurnell area, impacting local residents and the environment.
Oily floodwaters spilled onto Captain Cook Drive and surrounding streets, Marton Park Wetland, adjoining creeks and mangroves at Quibray Bay, residences and public spaces including the Kurnell Girl Guides Hall.
Following the spill, residents reported symptoms of headaches, nausea and eye and throat irritation, while two Dusky Moorhen birds were found covered in an oily substance and subsequently died.
Ampol initially said 700 litres of oily wastewater overflowed, but after investigating revised the figure to 9200 litres.
EPA director operations Adam Gilligan said the legally binding Enforceable Undertaking held Ampol to account for the incident.
"This spill had a significant impact not only on the sensitive local environment, but on private properties and key community assets as well," he said.
"Ampol should have had better processes in place to make sure that wastewater from its treatment plant could not escape, even in extreme weather.
"Extreme weather events already significantly impact communities, without the added impacts of land and water pollution.
"We required Ampol to conduct clean-up measures, and now these funds will make sure the local community and environment is enhanced as well."
The EPA website says an enforceable undertaking is "a regulatory option for where there has been a serious breach of legislation; however, it is a less serious response than prosecution (e.g. there is no criminal conviction)".
"The EPA is far more likely to enter into an enforceable undertaking if you are willing to take responsibility for your actions, responsibility for the pollution incident and/or admit to any wrongful acts, omissions or conduct," the website says.
