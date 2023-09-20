Man arrested at Yowie Bay by police investigating death of alleged crime figure

Updated
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of alleged Sydney crime figure Alen Moradian arrested a man, 42, at Yowie Bay while executing a search warrant on Wednesday morning.
A police statement said the man was taken to Sutherland Police Station and was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in Sutherland Local Court.
As part of the investigation, another man, 31, was arrested at Moorebank at the same time, about 6am.
Both arrests were carried out by detectives from Task Force Magnus, under Strike Force Parachuter, with assistance from the Tactical Operations Unit
Moradian, 48, was gunned down on Tuesday June 27, 2023, while sitting in a stationary vehicle in the car park of an apartment building in Spring Street, Bondi Junction.
A short time later, police located a burnt-out Porsche nearby in Bondi Junction, and a burnt-out Holden Commodore in Zetland.
Three crime scenes were subsequently established and forensically examined by specialist police.
Task Force Magnus was established to investigate the shooting and links with other organised criminal activity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.