St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man, 42, charged with murder after arrest at Yowie Bay by detectives investigating fatal shooting of Alen Moradian

Updated September 20 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested at Yowie Bay by police investigating death of alleged crime figure
Man arrested at Yowie Bay by police investigating death of alleged crime figure

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.