Priceline Menai support vaccination expansion at pharmacy level

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 25 2023 - 9:15am, first published 8:30am
Priceline Menai pharmacist Quinn On welcomes the government's move to make more vaccinations accessible in a chemist, but says pharmacies should be adequately financially supported to deliver immunisations to the community. Picture by John Veage
NSW is leading the nation in removing barriers to vaccination with new vaccination standards, which means pharmacists are authorised to deliver a wider range of vaccinations to patients.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

