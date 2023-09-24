NSW is leading the nation in removing barriers to vaccination with new vaccination standards, which means pharmacists are authorised to deliver a wider range of vaccinations to patients.
The new standards, which commenced in September, have seen haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Meningitis B, and chickenpox added to the list of vaccinations pharmacists can deliver, and have lowered the age requirements of pharmacist vaccination for other conditions.
Patients can now receive vaccinations against 19 conditions from their pharmacy, freeing up doctors' appointments and helping improve vaccination coverage.
The changes follow a commitment by National Cabinet in April to fund pharmacist delivery of National Immunisation Program vaccines. These changes mean more patients will be able to get the vaccinations they need without being out of pocket, expanding accessibility and protecting the community from disease.
The new standards maintain existing requirements that pharmacists be appropriately trained to deliver vaccines and that pharmacies have a dedicated immunisation service area.
"This is great news for NSW," Pharmacy Guild NSW Branch President David Heffernan, said. "Vaccination is a crucial element in protecting the population from future health risks. Making it more accessible to patients across the state will help make sure we don't lag behind."
Priceline Menai pharmacist Quinn On said it was a positive step for the community.
"It's fantastic because pharmacies are more accessible especially on Saturdays and Sundays, we can do vaccinations with or without an appointment, depending on availability. It will be easier because especially on weekends and public holidays, when many doctors don't open," he said.
"The world is moving forward with privatisation because Medicare can't always sustain the growing and ageing population. So it's slowly moving to privatise different areas and vaccination is one of them. It's great in terms of increasing practice for pharmacists because a lot like myself, do like the increase in expanding scope of practice."
But he said more financial support was needed from the government.
"In terms of remuneration, there is still a lot of work to be done, especially with the National Immunisation Program, we're not getting any payment," Mr On said. "We have to charge a private fee. It depends on the area, some are fine with it, others in lower socio-economic areas may not be able to afford it.
"From January 2024, the government is paying us $19 but that's not enough for a vaccination, with all the paperwork. The vaccination itself isn't a long time but the training involved and checking before the vaccination, takes time and effort. A mere $19 is insulting to some pharmacists. Some will do it, some won't. It's doesn't pay for the pharmacist's wages just to vaccinate."
