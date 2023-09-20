Sutherland Shire Council has provided the following information on forthcoming activities.
School holidays
A range of free and paid activities, conducted by specialist staff, artists and industry professionals in bush care, has been prepared for libraries, leisure centres and Hazelhurst Arts Centre and outdoors.
Find out more sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/
School Holiday Activities | Sutherland Shire Council (nsw.gov.au)
For the first time, Bushcare will be offering all its crafty events in one place, the Bushcraft Fest. This one day event from 9am until 4pm on Saturday September 23 will see you either working with woody weeds, dyeing with natural dyes, participating in a native bee habitat workshop or a weaving course. Please note that all courses are running at the same time, so please book into one course only. Being held at Karingal Training Centre, 37-41 Achilles Road, Engadine. Bushcare is a community-based volunteer program supported by Sutherland Shire Council.
Reserve a spot sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/BushcareEvents
Digital Transformation for Small Business webinar
Wednesday October 4, - 12.30pm. Learn how your business can harness latest technologies (including AI) to improve efficiency, and drive growth and profitability. You'll also find out how you can create a culture of innovation within your business and empower your team to keep your business thriving in a competitive marketplace. Brought to you by Sutherland Shire Council and proudly funded by the NSW Government.
Register now go.ssc.nsw.gov.au/BusinessSuccess
Free Childcare Webinar
Wednesday 11 October, 6.30pm. Thinking about childcare? Hear from Sutherland Shire Council's early childhood experts and find out all you need to know about childcare, including your childcare options, local demand and when to apply, how to find a quality service - what to look for and questions to ask and preparing for childcare. This presentation will be broadcast online via Zoom and is being hosted by Sutherland Shire Libraries.
Register now bit.ly/ChildcareWebinarOct
