For the first time, Bushcare will be offering all its crafty events in one place, the Bushcraft Fest. This one day event from 9am until 4pm on Saturday September 23 will see you either working with woody weeds, dyeing with natural dyes, participating in a native bee habitat workshop or a weaving course. Please note that all courses are running at the same time, so please book into one course only. Being held at Karingal Training Centre, 37-41 Achilles Road, Engadine. Bushcare is a community-based volunteer program supported by Sutherland Shire Council.