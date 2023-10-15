Breast cancer survivor Julie McKinnery must sometimes think she's mad to open up her house and backyard to a couple of hundred people. But this is no ordinary party.
On October 28 Mrs McKinnery is once again hosting 'Julie's Pink Breaky' - Sutherland Shire fundraiser for breast cancer where ladies (and blokes) come dressed in pink for a cause close to many hearts.
It all started when Mrs McKinnery took the party host reins from former party host Bev Walker, who had hosted the event for the past decade, making it one of the most successful fundraisers in the shire.
But when Mrs McKinnery said a joyful 'yes' to the offer, she didn't expect to be diagnosed with the disease that the event was raising money for.
"I was excited to host a party raising funds, then I got breast cancer...and it made it personal," Mrs McKinnery said.
She is opening the doors to her Caringbah house, inviting gals and lads in pink for a social gathering, a sip of champers and a supportive chit-chat.
Mrs McKinnery has survived breast cancer - twice. The event has raised more than $75,000 in the past six years.
This year the party is being supported this year by active wear company Running Bare, which has donated seven boxes full of stock worth more than $10,000.
"I happened to ask the owner for a couple of hats a few years ago to use at the pink breakfast, and she has been giving me thousands of dollars worth of stock since," Mrs McKinnery said.
"The generosity that I have been shown by strangers as well as friends and local businesses is absolutely mind blowing."
The party host is expecting more than 200 guests this year.
"The aim of the day is not only raising funds to eradicate breast cancer, which is constantly showing its ugly head in more and more families, but to raise awareness," Mrs McKinnery said.
"We are proud that our breaky has encouraged many many people to get tested. I love getting messages from friends, and randoms, saying that due to our day, they have had their breasts checked and are all good for another few years, or have caught a nasty that may not have been found until it is too late. Early detection is key to a great result."
