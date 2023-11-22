Ute driver fatally injured in crash on Princes Highway at Maddens Plains

The driver of a ute was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Princes Highway, north of Wollongong, this afternoon.
The accident occurred at Maddens Plains about 4pm.
"Police have been told a southbound utility and a southbound Mazda collided before the utility crashed into the guard rail," a NSW Police statement said.
"The driver of the ute died at the scene. He has not been identified.
"The female passenger was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to St George Hospital.
"The Mazda driver wasn't injured but was taken to Wollongong Hospital to undergo mandatory testing."
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
