An amazing family are the "heart and soul" of Stardust Circus, which opens tonight in Miranda Park.
Jan and Lindsay Lennon started Stardust in 1993 and continue to be heavily involved, along with her seven children and 14 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jan's first husband, Victor West, an acrobat, died from a heart attack when their oldest child was 17 and the youngest, twins, just seven months old.
She and Lindsay have been together for 35 years.
"There are 40 plus people here, including my seven kids, 22 grandkids and six great grandkids," Jan told the Leader.
"Five of my seven kids perform and the grandkids do flying trapeze. There are about three people in the show who are not family.
"Ten of the kids are still at school. We have our own school with two rooms, and two teachers."
Jan said bookings for the circus, which will run through the school holidays, were "exceptional".
"They are the most we have ever had before opening," she said. We had over 1000 bookings before we even put the tent up, so we added extra shows."
Jan, 69, and Lindsay, who is about to turn 85, love the life.
"I couldn't think of doing anything else," she said.
Young cousins Monique, Shakira and Memphis West, who are aerialists and acrobats, reckon it's the best life because they like to perform and make people smile, and travel and enjoy new experiences.
Jan was 15 when she met Victor at a party in Sydney.
"He told me he was a circus performer, although he was not doing it at the time, and I thought, 'that sounds exciting,' she said.
Victor taught their oldest children acrobatic and other skills and they established West Family Circus, which performed at shopping centres and small-scale events.
After Victor died, Lindsay Lennon, who was in Lennon Brothers Circus, gave the West children the opportunity to perform.
After several years, Jan married Lindsay, whose wife had died. They bought Perry Brothers Circus and changed the name to Stardust.
They used to have exotic animals, including two elephants, four lions and monkeys, but all are gone, leaving performing ponies, dogs, pigs and goats.
Jan said the two elephants were the first to go - to Western Plans Zoo at Dubbo.
She believes one of them "died of a broken heart".
"She loved the circus and never adjusted to not having the excitement," Jan said.
"The six lions were taken by Central Coast Zoo after insurance became almost impossible to get at the start of the pandemic."
Jan said Stardust Circus had travelled around Australia several times, but these days stayed around Sydney and in regional centres of NSW and the ACT.
