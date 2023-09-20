St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Father of girl, 9, shot at Connells Point, believed to have been intended victim

Updated September 21 2023 - 7:06am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The black Toyota Aurion with green provisional plates, which police believe was used in the shooting. Picture NSW Police
The black Toyota Aurion with green provisional plates, which police believe was used in the shooting. Picture NSW Police

Detectives believe the father of a nine-year-old girl, who was seriously injured in a shooting at Connells Point last year, was the intended target.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.