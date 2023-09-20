Detectives believe the father of a nine-year-old girl, who was seriously injured in a shooting at Connells Point last year, was the intended target.
They have released images of a vehicle, which they believe was used in the shooting.
The vehicle is a black Toyota Aurion with green provisional plates.
A police statement said detectives from the Raptor Squad, which targets people engaged in "serious and organised crime, particularly those who have a propensity for violence", were appealing for public assistance "as new information about the intended target comes to light".
"About 5.50pm on Friday July 8, 2022, emergency services were called to a home at Queens Road, Connells Point, following reports of a number of shots fired," the statement said.
"Officers attached to St George Police Area Command attended and commenced first aid on a nine-year-old girl prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
"The girl was taken to hospital under a police escort and underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries. A woman and two other children, who were home at the time, were uninjured.
"A firearm found in nearby bushland, a red mini cooper, and a burnt-out black BMW located in Oatley were all seized by police for further forensic and ballistic testing.
"The matter was referred to State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, who formed Strike Force Camiri to further investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
"Three men have since been arrested and charged and remain before the courts.
"Following further extensive inquiries, police believe the girl's father was the intended target of the shooting.
"As the investigation continues, strike force detectives have released CCTV images of a third car - a black Toyota Aurion with green provisional plates - which police believe was used to take the alleged offenders from an address in Westmead to the black BMW in Strathfield before driving to Connells Point in that car.
"Anyone with information about the outstanding Toyota Aurion car is urged to contact police.
"Investigations under Strike Force Camiri are ongoing."
