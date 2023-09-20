This school holidays, the Art Umbrella School of Performing Arts will present Alice in Wonderland, an original take on Lewis Carroll's much loved children's story.
The show will run at the Engadine Theatre from Friday 29th September through to Sunday October 1st with matinee and evening performances.
This is the school's twelfth pantomime production, and the cast is eager to take the stage and, again, bring live family entertainment to the Shire.
The show boasts an original script, original music and songs, a giant LED screen, along with high-end sound and lighting from LKR Productions.
The Art Umbrella School of Performing Arts is the Shire's premier drama school and is proud to have provided actor training for young actors from six to eighteen for the past thirty-seven years.
So, bring the whole family along and tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice where upside down is the right side up and time and space fold into an adventure, as Alice discovers her true self and true love.
Along the way, you'll meet all your favourite characters like the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dum, Dormouse, the White rabbit, Queen of hearts and many more.
"Every adventure requires a first step" - Cheshire Cat
Alice in Wonderland will be at the Engadine Theatre, 1040 Old Princes Highway, Engadine, Friday 29th September through to Sunday October 1st
Tickets are $40 each at trybooking.com/CLEGD
