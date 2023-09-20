St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Art Umbrella School of Performing Arts will present Alice in Wonderland at Engadine Theatre during school holidays

Updated September 21 2023 - 8:30am, first published 7:43am
Members of the Alice in Wonderland cast. Picture supplied
This school holidays, the Art Umbrella School of Performing Arts will present Alice in Wonderland, an original take on Lewis Carroll's much loved children's story.

