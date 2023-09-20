St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police seize car allegedly involved in fatal Monterey 'street race' crash

Updated September 21 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:25am
The vehicle that police say was involved in a fatal Monterey crash in August was seized at Roselands. Picture supplied
A man, 33, who was one of two further people charged following investigations into a fatal crash at Monterey, will appear in court on Thursday, September 21.

