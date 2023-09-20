A man, 33, who was one of two further people charged following investigations into a fatal crash at Monterey, will appear in court on Thursday, September 21.
At about 10pm on August 25, a Subaru Impreza sedan crashed into a tree. Two boys who were passengers, aged nine and 10, died in hospital. A girl, aged nine, had minor injuries.
Police will allege the car was involved in a street race with a silver Audi A4, before he lost control and crossed to the wrong side of the road before impact.
Investigators went to Roselands on September 20, and seized an Audi A4. The vehicle will undergo forensic examination.
A 24-year-old man was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, organising, promoting a race between vehicles, and two counts of failing to stop and render assistance after impact causing death.
He was refused bail and his licence was suspended.
A 24-year-old woman, alleged to be the passenger of the Audi at the time, was arrested at Arncliffe. She was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with concealing a serious indictable offence. She was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on October 17.
Inquiries continue.
